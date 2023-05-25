Syniti joins Zespri Horizon transformation

Credit: Photo 159598831 / Kiwifruit © Shuang Li | Dreamstime.com

Kiwifruit cooperative Zespri has partnered with enterprise data management vendor Syniti as part of its Horizon digital transformation programme.

The $160 million Horizon transformation programme aims to standardise and automate Zespri’s processes, increase its operational efficiency and provide a platform for growth and innovation.

As the world’s largest marketer and distributor of kiwifruit, managing 30 per cent of global volume, Zespri relies on vast amounts of data across its supply chain.

The Horizon Programme aims to strategically accelerate its digital transformation for global operations, with the new partnership with Syniti bringing focus to data management.

Syniti's AI-driven data management platform will provide improved data visibility to optimise business decisions.

“The Horizon Programme has effectively given us an opportunity to reset our data management capability and to start to build trust in our own data, which we can then use to help drive decision-making aligned with our strategy,” said Brett Hartman, Zespri’s head of data, analytics and enablement.

“We are starting to see improvements in how we manage our data globally with the implementation of a trusted data platform.”

According to Zespri, the first phase of the Horizon Programme has driven improvements in master data management, including master data (fruit data such as varieties, size, markets, characteristics and packaging) and business partner supplier data, which is a crucial part of the procure-to-pay process.

Synit’s dashboard provides insights into how the interfaces are working and allows relevant team members across the globe to access, validate and action data sets to keep the complex supply chain running.

“Syniti’s solutions have provided Zespri with a robust framework for ensuring strong and effective data governance, giving our teams access to reliable information,” Hartman said.

“Implementing Syniti’s solutions has enabled us to gain better visibility into our data quality and how it supports our operations. We can now collaborate more closely with our data owners and champions across the organisation to drive meaningful improvements.”

Zespri went live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud on 1 November last year, after delaying the go-live of the Horizon Programme by three months.



Syniti is distributed in APAC by Tech Data.