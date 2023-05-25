Menu
Veeam promotes SEA, Korea VP Beni Sia to lead APJ

Veeam promotes SEA, Korea VP Beni Sia to lead APJ

Takes over from Shiva Pillay, who is now in charge of Veeam’s Americas region.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Beni Sia (Veeam)

Beni Sia (Veeam)

Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software has promoted its VP of Southeast Asia and Korea, Beni Sia, to lead the vendor’s efforts in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Sia confirmed the promotion to ARN during the software vendor’s VeeamON 2023 conference, effective as of 1 May. 

Previously Sia was appointed as acting APJ leader after the vendor’s former general manager and senior vice president for APJ, Shiva Pillay, was promoted to lead its Americas region on 17 May.

Now, that acting position has taken the form of a permanent role, replacing the absence left by Pillay.

Prior to his promotion, Sia had been operating across Southeast Asia and Korea since July 2020. He also worked in a number of APJ- and SEA-leading roles at various companies, including ServiceSource, Broadcom and Brocade. He has also worked at Smooth Xperience, Juniper Networks, Datacraft and Cabletron Systems.

“While the past few months have put many of us in unprecedented times, Veeam continued to invest and innovate in the cloud data management space,” Sia said.

“We now have an extended portfolio that will provide existing partners and customers, the advantage to elevate their cloud data strategies.”

Meanwhile, Sia’s predecessor Pillay's move to the Americas sees him take charge of leading Veeam’s growth and business operations across that region.

“Shiva has been an extraordinary member of our leadership team at Veeam,” said John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam. “He understands what drives our employees, pushes our partners to mutual success and the evolution of our customers’ needs.”

Sasha Karen travelled to VeeamON 2023 re:Invent as a guest of Veeam.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags veeamVeeam Software

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 