ASI Solutions, RODIN and Bluechip Infotech win big at Sophos APJ awards

Awards honour the significant contribution to the sale of Sophos products and solutions.

Charles de Jesus (Sophos) Credit: Charles de Jesus

Sophos has honoured several Australian and New Zealand partners at its annual Asia Pacific and Japan partner update, celebrating the channel’s “significant” contribution to its sales.

Spanning the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, the awards marked sales and delivery made by three companies; ASI Solutions, RODIN Business Solutions, and Bluechip Infotech.

Bluechip Infotech, which operates in New Zealand through its stake in Auckland-based IT distributor Soft Solutions, won the prize of A/NZ Distributor of the Year 2023.

This was awarded to the distributor with the highest year-on-year revenue growth from sales of Sophos' next-generation products.

“It is a testament to our team and the work they do in partnership with Sophos to help our valued resellers deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity,” said Ron Jarvis, sales director at Bluechip IT.

“We look forward to the future partnership with Sophos as they continue to be at the forefront of innovation to defend against emerging threats.”

Sydney-based ASI Solutions won the top honour of A/NZ Partner of the Year Award 2023. This was awarded to the partner company with the highest year-to-year sales growth and the most significant contribution to new customer sales of Sophos' products, such as Intercept X.

Justin Lowe, director, ASI Solutions, said that the award “shows the tremendous” work it has done with Sophos to build their partnership.

He added that the partnership is “aligned to our ongoing commitment to building best-of-breed security solutions to protect our customers from the continuously evolving threat landscape.”

Meanwhile, A/NZ Rising Star of the Year Award 2023 went to Wollongong-based RODIN Business Solutions, which was said to have been in the Sophos program and achieved substantial growth in terms of billings, MDR billings and new customer and deal registration acquisition and investment in activities.

“We extend our gratitude to Sophos for recognising RODIN for its commitment to providing the best solutions to meet our clients’ needs in the cybersecurity space,” Boris Stankovik, general manager of RODIN, said.

Sophos A/NZ director of channel sales Charles de Jesus said he was pleased to award regional partners. "As a channel-first, channel-best organisation our partners are the key to our success, and we would like to pay tribute to our award-winning partners for their outstanding achievements and thank them for their strong support and contributions to Sophos.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners to protect ANZ organisations from the continuously evolving threat landscape."