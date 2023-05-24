MPI scopes two-tier Salesforce panel

Suppliers must have a record of successful Salesforce delivery in government over the last three years.

Credit: Supplied

The Ministry for Primary Industries is creating a two-tier panel of suppliers to support its Salesforce-based solutions.

The panel will be the exclusive provider for all work where MPI's business technology and information services team confirms there were no internal resources available to deliver against approved and funded requirements.



The two tiers are firstly four suppliers who MPI can engage with for statements of work over $500,000 whole of life cost.

"It is our intention that all work over $500,000 will be offered to all tier one panel members, with an abbreviated selection process used to determine the best suited supplier, MPI wrote in a tender published this week.

Up to six suppliers will fill the second tier panel who and be eligible for statements of work below $500,000 whole of life cost.

"It is our expectation that we will be engaging directly with suppliers on this panel without the need to tender for work, however, in some circumstances an abbreviated selection process may be used to determine the best suited supplier," MPI advised.

MPI is committed to Salesforce for its customer management and engagement platform and had made a significant investment in the technology. This would continue as the ministry pursues its recently approved digital platform strategy.

"Our digital platform strategy presents a cloud-platform future, with Salesforce central to this picture," MPI wrote. "Additionally, it presents an increase in the use (and re-use) of common capabilities and a move to a value-driven delivery model to decrease time-to-value."

The Salesforce panels were critical to MPI's future, the ministry wrote, providing a rich source of Salesforce skills through partners that would allow it to build its future with a focus on reusable enterprise capabilities.

MPI is looking for suppliers with a strong track record of successfully developing Salesforce solutions for New Zealand government within the last three years.

The suppliers must be registered or be in the process of registering with The Department of Internal Affairs' Marketplace and are expected to have an office presence in New Zealand, ideally with a presence in Wellington.

The suppliers will also have sufficient capacity to deliver end-to-end services for significant projects and have a reputation for delivering quality services and products, supported by customer evidence, MPI said.