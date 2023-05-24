Menu
MPI scopes two-tier Salesforce panel

MPI scopes two-tier Salesforce panel

Suppliers must have a record of successful Salesforce delivery in government over the last three years.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

The Ministry for Primary Industries is creating a two-tier panel of suppliers to support its Salesforce-based solutions. 

The panel will be the exclusive provider for all work where MPI's business technology and information services team confirms there were no internal resources available to deliver against approved and funded requirements.

The two tiers are firstly four suppliers who MPI can engage with for statements of work over $500,000 whole of life cost. 

"It is our intention that all work over $500,000 will be offered to all tier one panel members, with an abbreviated selection process used to determine the best suited supplier, MPI wrote in a tender published this week.

Up to six suppliers will fill the second tier panel who and be eligible for statements of work below $500,000 whole of life cost. 

"It is our expectation that we will be engaging directly with suppliers on this panel without the need to tender for work, however, in some circumstances an abbreviated selection process may be used to determine the best suited supplier," MPI advised.

MPI is committed to Salesforce for its customer management and engagement platform and had made a significant investment in the technology. This would continue as the ministry pursues its recently approved digital platform strategy.

"Our digital platform strategy presents a cloud-platform future, with Salesforce central to this picture," MPI wrote. "Additionally, it presents an increase in the use (and re-use) of common capabilities and a move to a value-driven delivery model to decrease time-to-value."

The Salesforce panels were critical to MPI's future, the ministry wrote, providing a rich source of Salesforce skills through partners that would allow it to build its future with a focus on reusable enterprise capabilities.

MPI is looking for suppliers with a strong track record of successfully developing Salesforce solutions for New Zealand government within the last three years. 

The suppliers must be registered or be in the process of registering with The Department of Internal Affairs' Marketplace and are expected to have an office presence in New Zealand, ideally with a presence in Wellington.

The suppliers will also have sufficient capacity to deliver end-to-end services for significant projects and have a reputation for delivering quality services and products, supported by customer evidence, MPI said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags procurementsalesforceGovernment ITMPIMinistry of primary industries

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 