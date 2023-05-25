Menu
Nvidia joins with Dell to target on-prem generative AI

Nvidia joins with Dell to target on-prem generative AI

Project Helix will see them combine their hardware and software infrastructure to help enterprises build and manage generative AI models on-premises.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Dell

Dell Technologies and Nvidia are jointly launching an initiative called Project Helix that will help enterprises to build and manage generative AI models on-premises, they said Tuesday.

The companies will combine their hardware and software infrastructure in the project to support the complete generative AI lifecycle from infrastructure provisioning through modeling, training, fine-tuning, application development, and deployment, to deploying inference and streamlining results, they said in a joint statement.

Dell will contribute its PowerEdge servers, such as the PowerEdge XE9680 and PowerEdge R760xa, which are optimised to deliver performance for generative AI training and AI inferencing, while Nvidia contribution to Project Helix, will be its H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Nvidia Networking to form the infrastructure backbone for generative AI workloads.

Enterprises can pair this infrastructure with unstructured data storage, including Dell PowerScale and Dell ECS Enterprise Object Storage, the companies said.

On the software front, Project Helix will offer Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software suite, which comes with its NeMo large language model framework and NeMo Guardrails software for building secure generative AI chatbots.

Enterprises will be able to take advantage of Project Helix via Dell’s Validated Designs offering, which ships proven and tested configurations for particular use cases.  

The Validated Design offering based on Project Helix will be made available through traditional channels in the beginning of July 2023, the companies said, adding that the offering will follow an on-demand, pay-per-use flexible consumption model.

In the last few months, Nvidia has consistently partnered with several technology companies such as Oracle, Google Cloud, and ServiceNow to provide services for developing AI and generative AI applications. And in March, the chip maker had said that it would make its DGX Pods, the computing modules that power ChatGPT, available in the cloud.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags nvidiaDell Technologies

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 