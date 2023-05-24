Menu
ForgeRock touts ‘richer set of commitments’ with new partner program

ForgeRock touts ‘richer set of commitments’ with new partner program

Claims to offer new marketing benefits and a stronger ability to develop business opportunities.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Chris Westfall (ForgeRock)

Chris Westfall (ForgeRock)

Credit: ForgeRock

Identity and access management vendor ForgeRock has launched a new partner program which comes with a “richer set of commitments” to support partners across sales, marketing, product, service and support.  

The program will give partners earlier and more complete access to new product releases and new demo environments, ForgeRock claimed.  

This will bring “refreshed” sales incentives for marketing, training and delivery support. Partners will also receive a richer set of marketing benefits and have a stronger ability to develop, win and deliver new business opportunities. 

Chris Westfall, the recently appointed global VP of partner strategy, programs and operations at ForgeRock, noted that the vendor had already developed many existing partner relationships in Australia and New Zealand. 

“Our new partner program marks the next step in how we are taking the program to greater heights and delivering increased growth and improved customer experiences to system integrators around the world. Our new program delivers an expansive set of purpose-built to support those goals.” 

ForgeRock is now inviting partners to join on a selective basis as it launches in each region globally. Over time other partners can join, although a new agreement will be necessary in all cases. The program is being rolled out to partners in Asia Pacific and A/NZ this quarter.  

In addition, partners will have access to demo environments, roadmap previews, sales enablement resources and RFP assistance. 

In addition, ForgeRock will give partners access to technical skills courses, certification programs and knowledge bases. 

“We’re investing in our partner ecosystem more than ever with the expansion of our new partner program to offer shared resources and playbooks and help ensure our joint customers achieve their digital transformation goals successfully,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of ForgeRock. 

“Powerful identity solutions are at the heart of every successful digital transformation, and we’re excited to deepen our partner relationships to deliver innovative identity solutions that support our mutual customers.”   

The program comes off the back of the launch of ForgeRock’s latest IAM product — a cloud-based security and governance product designed to provide one-stop shopping for organisations looking to solve access management issues.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 