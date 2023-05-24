Menu
Chorus sheds executives as it moves beyond UFB

Chorus sheds executives as it moves beyond UFB

A new operating model and structure will become effective in the second quarter of Chorus' 2024 financial year, which starts in October.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
JB Rousselott (Chorus)

JB Rousselott (Chorus)

Credit: Supplied

Telco infrastructure company Chorus is changing its operating model, losing two senior executives in the process.

The changes are being implemented to better execute strategy, reflect a new regulatory framework and respond to a changing market, the company told shareholders this morning.

A new operating model will see the introduction of new capabilities, tools, and ways of working to keep up to pace with leading practices and allow it to be more focused on the end-to-end delivery of key initiatives.

The new operating model and structure will become effective in the second quarter of Chorus' 2024 financial year, which starts in October.

This includes the introduction of three end-to-end value streams of access (focusing on fibre broadband to homes and businesses), infrastructure (leveraging Chorus assets to generate new revenues) and "fibre frontier" (focusing on rural and regional strategy). 

These will be led by executive general managers that will be part of the executive team led by chief executive JB Rousselot.

Other executive roles will continue to hold accountabilities for technology, network operations, people and culture, finance, legal, regulatory and stakeholder engagement. 

Accountabilities for strategy, enterprise performance and for customer experience, customer engagement and brand and marketing will be combined with finance under an expanded role of chief operating officer to be filled by current chief financial officer and former CEO of 2degrees Mark Aue.

Rousselot said the new operating model reflected Chorus entering a new phase of its evolution.

“With the successful completion of the UFB build, Chorus has laid the foundation for a transformative era," he said. "Our new regulatory model empowers us to redefine how we do business, while the dynamic competitive landscape necessitates innovative solutions to meet evolving technologies and customer demands."

The current general manager customer and network operations and chief customer officer roles, held by Andrew Carroll and Ed Hyde respectively, are being disestablished and both have elected not to pursue new roles in the new structure.

“We are hugely grateful for the tremendous impact Andy and Ed have made during their time at Chorus," Rousselot said. "Their exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment has been integral to our growth and achievements. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Andy and Ed and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Carroll and Hyde will continue to be part of the team while a transition plan is developed.

Chorus also announced that Jo Mataira, the current head of people experience at Chorus, will be appointed chief people officer, succeeding Shaun Philp, who will be departing for a new role. 

Additionally, deputy chief financial officer Katrina Smidt will join the executive team.

“Jo and Katrina’s appointments are a great example of the investment Chorus continues to make in developing a strong pipeline of senior leaders," Rousselot said. "They will both be excellent additions to the Executive team.”

Chorus will now run a selection process to appoint executives in the newly created roles.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TelecommunicationsUltra Fast Broadband (UFB)UFBChorus

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 