Chorus sheds executives as it moves beyond UFB

Telco infrastructure company Chorus is changing its operating model, losing two senior executives in the process.

The changes are being implemented to better execute strategy, reflect a new regulatory framework and respond to a changing market, the company told shareholders this morning.

A new operating model will see the introduction of new capabilities, tools, and ways of working to keep up to pace with leading practices and allow it to be more focused on the end-to-end delivery of key initiatives.

The new operating model and structure will become effective in the second quarter of Chorus' 2024 financial year, which starts in October.



This includes the introduction of three end-to-end value streams of access (focusing on fibre broadband to homes and businesses), infrastructure (leveraging Chorus assets to generate new revenues) and "fibre frontier" (focusing on rural and regional strategy).

These will be led by executive general managers that will be part of the executive team led by chief executive JB Rousselot.

Other executive roles will continue to hold accountabilities for technology, network operations, people and culture, finance, legal, regulatory and stakeholder engagement.

Accountabilities for strategy, enterprise performance and for customer experience, customer engagement and brand and marketing will be combined with finance under an expanded role of chief operating officer to be filled by current chief financial officer and former CEO of 2degrees Mark Aue.

Rousselot said the new operating model reflected Chorus entering a new phase of its evolution.

“With the successful completion of the UFB build, Chorus has laid the foundation for a transformative era," he said. "Our new regulatory model empowers us to redefine how we do business, while the dynamic competitive landscape necessitates innovative solutions to meet evolving technologies and customer demands."

The current general manager customer and network operations and chief customer officer roles, held by Andrew Carroll and Ed Hyde respectively, are being disestablished and both have elected not to pursue new roles in the new structure.

“We are hugely grateful for the tremendous impact Andy and Ed have made during their time at Chorus," Rousselot said. "Their exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment has been integral to our growth and achievements. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Andy and Ed and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Carroll and Hyde will continue to be part of the team while a transition plan is developed.

Chorus also announced that Jo Mataira, the current head of people experience at Chorus, will be appointed chief people officer, succeeding Shaun Philp, who will be departing for a new role.

Additionally, deputy chief financial officer Katrina Smidt will join the executive team.

“Jo and Katrina’s appointments are a great example of the investment Chorus continues to make in developing a strong pipeline of senior leaders," Rousselot said. "They will both be excellent additions to the Executive team.”

Chorus will now run a selection process to appoint executives in the newly created roles.