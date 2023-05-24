Housing ministry taps Accenture for Oracle modernisation

Using Oracle ERP and HCM systems to increase productivity and improve data and controls.

Credit: Photo 131316701 / New Zealand © Brian Scantlebury | Dreamstime.com

Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga - Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) New Zealand has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to upgrade its finance, procurement and human resources (HR) systems.

Using Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and the Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), HUD aims to increase productivity and improve enterprise data and controls.

It is deployed with partner Accenture, which designed, developed and delivered a cloud-based system to streamline HUD’s day-to-day business.

Established in 2018, HUD is the New Zealand Government’s primary advisor and system leader of housing and urban development, including addressing critical housing needs.

To support HUD’s operations and delivery while also meeting the country’s All-of-Government (AoG) common process model, the organisation required a unified enterprise applications suite to improve efficiency and overall performance.

Following a tender process, HUD selected Oracle Fusion Applications in June 2022 to standardise business process on a single platform.

“We needed an integrated solution that would allow us to optimise our finance, procurement and HR processes,” said Brad Ward, deputy chief executive, organisational performance of HUD.

"With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can utilise our cloud environment to better manage our enterprise data.”

Oracle’s quarterly updates will allow HUD to continuously innovate and benefit from regular new features and capabilities.

“With Oracle Fusion Applications, HUD will be able to benefit from continuous innovation, drive growth and execute on its mission of making significant, long-term change for New Zealand's people and communities,” said Meredith Rowan, vice president, applications, Oracle Australia and New Zealand.

A number of recent local partnerships with Oracle include NZ Health Partnerships migrating its Oracle-based Finance, Procurement and Information System (FPIM) to the cloud, Victoria University tackling legacy issues by migrating to Oracle's Cloud ERP, and Silver Fern Farms using Oracle HCM management to streamline HR processes.