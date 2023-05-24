Schneider Electric revamps Trade-UPS program

Joe Craparotta (Schneider Electric) Credit: Raymond Korn

APC by Schneider Electric has revamped its Trade-UPS program to help the recycling process for UPS vendors in Australia and New Zealand.

The program, initially launched in 2008, has been re-jigged to allow certain partners the opportunity to trade in and recycle old APC or competitor-branded units, free of charge. The upgraded offering is available to APC by Schneider Electric Select, Premier and Elite partners.

The revamp is aimed at reducing e-waste, and, as part of the program, recently purchased APC UPS units will now be eligible to receive a rebate entitlement

“As one of the world’s most sustainable companies, we want to encourage our partners to not only modernise their IT infrastructure but reduce their e-waste,” said Joe Craparotta, VP of IT Business at Schneider Electric.

“The updated Trade-UPS program exemplifies Schneider Electric’s ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Schneider Electric will collect all old APC UPS or competitor branded units, validate, and recycle them efficiently upon purchasing a new APC UPS unit from a preferred distributor, which includes Ingram Micro, Dicker Data and more recently Leader.

Once this process is complete, partners claim their rebate based on the UPS unit brnd and a certificate of recycling based on the purchase of their new APC unit.

Trade-UPS now allows customers to track the e-waste and display how much has been diverted from landfill.

“Australia and New Zealands' IT infrastructure needs are evolving rapidly, so it's vital for businesses to scale and modernise their technology to be fit for purpose. By providing partners with a way to dispose of redundant technology safely, we hope to reduce IT waste across the industry,” added Craparotta.