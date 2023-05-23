Menu
Inland Revenue eyes local cloud hosting for its brand new tax engine

Managed service provider sought to migrate tax system and to help mature IRD's cloud nous.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Rob O'Neill

Inland Revenue is seeking a partner to help it shift its new $1.3 billion core tax engine to a New Zealand-based cloud instance.

The tax office's core software platform, Start, is based on the GenTax software suite from US company Fast Enterprises. It was deployed over half a decade to replace a legacy software platform called First, which dated back to the 1990s.

IRD is now asking for expressions of interest to identify cloud infrastructure managed service providers (MSPs) with the expertise and depth of resourcing to provide design and implementation resources to migrate its Start platform from its current IaaS hosting service to the public cloud in New Zealand.

In early 2016, Inland Revenue selected Spark subsidiary Revera as the preferred supplier for the design and supply of data centre services to support the country’s new tax and social policy system.

At the time, the contract was valued at $45 to $60 million over 10 years.

The MSP selected will also lead ongoing management and maintenance of the cloud tenancy and resources comprising the solution, including robust service management, reporting, and assurance the request said.

Consulting and thought leadership in modern cloud practices and governance are also required to assist IRD as it matures our internal cloud centre of excellence in conjunction with Fast Enterprises and to highlight opportunities to evolve the Start platform to better utilise native cloud capabilities.

Inland Revenue wants to identify a shortlist of up to four participants to be invited to move on to the request for proposals, or tender, stage of the process.

IRD will have plenty of cloud hosting choices as multiple hyperscalers and other providers are developing their own local cloud regions to service organisations with data sovereingty requirements.


