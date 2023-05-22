Menu
AvePoint promotes Max McNamara to A/NZ lead

Previously led the solutions engineering team.

Max McNamara (AvePoint)

AvePoint has promoted its director of solutions engineering, Max McNamara to lead its operations in Australia and New Zealand. 

McNamara will now take on the role of vice president and managing director of AvePoint A/NZ, a role previously held by Mike Prieto since June. 

In his new role, McNamara will lead the development and execution of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor’s A/NZ strategy, including its growing channel. 

“It's become increasingly clear over the past 12 months that we’re entering a new era of SaaS management and data protection,” McNamara. “Threats are rising, consumers are becoming more aware of data privacy, and brand reputations are on the line like never before. With increasing regulation also comes the high financial risk of not prioritising organisational data. 

“The importance of our work at AvePoint is not lost on me, and I’m humbled to be able to lead the ANZ operations at such a critical juncture in the region’s approach to data management. I’m looking forward to working closely with our customers and partners to help protect the data of everyday Australians and New Zealanders, whilst ensuring seamless collaboration for organisations.” 

AvePoint, which specialises in migration and data protection in Microsoft 365, has around 400 partners in A/NZ management platform ‘Elements’. 

The vendor has built a channel business in the region through system integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers and distributors, with Oliver Gohl leading the service provider arm. 

In early 2022, AvePoint announced a new partner platform, alongside a new training system and services certification.  

It has A/NZ customers including the Reserve Bank of Australia, HostPlus, Santos, the University of Auckland, Vision Australia, Cancer Council NSW, and Cardinia Shire Council, among others. 


