Giltrap Group taps Dell Technologies as its one-stop transformation shop

A slew of Dell technologies were rolled out as Giltrap Group shifted to hybrid cloud.

Gilltrap Group represents 18 of the world's most desirable vehicle brands. Credit: Supplied

Nationwide motor vehicle chain Giltrap Group has completed a full digital transformation built around products and services from Dell Technologies.



Auckland-based Giltrap Group needed a new technology stack to provide an industry-leading customer experience across its showrooms, workshops and offices as well as remote working opportunities for employees.

The solution included the implementation of a hybrid cloud infrastructure to replace an on premise data centre along with upgraded data protection and back-up capabilities for the company's Office 365 environment.

“Dell offered everything from client solutions to infrastructure solutions, which was pivotal in the decision for our

preferred technology partner," said Giltrap's general manager of IT operations, Simon Pope.



Founded by Sir Colin Giltrap in 1966, Giltrap Group assessed a number of options, choosing Dell to be its primary provider of client and infrastructure solutions.

The company needed technology that would satisfy the requirements of its customers and staff across numerous touchpoints.

Sales teams, for instance, were equipped with Dell OptiPlex all-in-one PCs, while large interactive monitors were installed in Giltrap's showrooms for customers to configure their vehicles.

This upgrade from the previous uninteractive set-up proved useful in a country where vehicle imports are at the mercy of international supply chains. By displaying available customisation options, customers could set their expectations accordingly.

Customers waiting for their car to be serviced also expected accurate timeframe estimates for completion. OptiPlex desktops installed within Giltrap’s vehicle servicing workshops ensured technicians had access to the right information and tools required to service vehicles on time.

Further workforce transformation was accelerated by Auckland’s 107-day lockdown in 2021. This sudden pivot towards remote working required employees to have the appropriate technology needed to do their jobs at home.

The company opted for small, lightweight Latitude 7000 series laptops, which also boast long battery life and quick charging, in this transition to hybrid work.

Dell monitors, docking stations and peripherals awaited staff wanting or needing to work from the office.

Data security for remote workers also became a pressing concern at the group because the firm's previous solution had failed to provide adequate protection.

Dell offered a ready-made replacement in the form of its APEX Backup Services, an as-a-service offering that provides protection and backup for Giltrap's Microsoft 365 environment.

“We were impressed by the simplicity of the solution and its cost-effective opex model," Pope said. "Our IT team implemented Dell APEX Backup Services in just half an hour.”

By the next morning, the contents of the organisation’s on-premise data centre had also been securely backed up.

On top of the other products and services, Dell ProSupport Plus offered automated support across all devices, including 24/7 access to engineers and proactive monitoring for issues and accidental damage.

Reduced unexpected downtime across the company improved both the productivity of employees and the customer experience.

Last September, Dell expanded its APEX resell availability to give partners the opportunity to include their own value-added capabilities.

Rob O'Neill attended Dell Technologies World 2023 in Las Vegas as a guest of Dell.

