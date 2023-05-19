Menu
Azul Systems boosts Java startups with CRaC

Azul Systems boosts Java startups with CRaC

The OpenJDK Coordinated Restore at Checkpoint project allows a running application to pause, snapshot its state, and then restart later, even on a different machine.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Robert Shunev

Java software provider Azul has begun offering builds of OpenJDK Java with Coordinated Restore at Checkpoint (CRaC) functionality, intended to improve Java startup and warmup times.

Formally announced May 16, the commercially supported Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK with CRaC support are generally available for Java 17 on Linux x64 platforms. Freely downloadable at azul.com, Azul Zulu with CRaC can be used for development, prototyping, and production purposes, the company said. Azul plans CRaC capabilities for additional Java versions as well.

The CRaC Java API allows for coordination of resources during checkpoint and restore operations. CRaC was designed to enable Java applications to start instantaneously and at full speed, and is positioned for serverless functions, containers, microservices, and other use cases.

CRaC reduces Java application startup and warmup times to milliseconds from seconds or even minutes, Azul said. The CRaC approach allows a running application to pause, snapshot its state, and then restart later, even on a different machine. A CRaC checkpoint saves the full context of the application process as an image, including state and memory. Upon restore, the application and its state are reloaded and continue from the same point where the checkpoint was created.

Traditional workarounds to address slow Java startup and warmup times include containerisation and caching, load balancing, pre-loading, pre-optimising, and pre-initialising application code. But these approaches involve significant additional complexity and infrastructure overhead, increasing cost and lowering operational and developer efficiency, Azul said. 

Alternative approaches such as ahead-of-time compilation attempt to address similar problems but suffer from lack of full compatibility with the Java specification and decreased runtime performance.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 