Menu
'Targeted investments' save tech and digital from a Budget wipe-out

'Targeted investments' save tech and digital from a Budget wipe-out

Budget 2023 emphasises skills development and inflation adjustments over specific project funding.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Credit: Stuart Yeates

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins presented what he described as a "no frills" Budget on May 18, one that "befits the times" and makes targeted investments where needed.

Mentions of technology and digital initiatives, therefore, are thin on the ground compared with previous years.

"This Budget makes targeted investments in areas I believe are critical to growing our economy and improving productivity – skills, science and technology and infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

So, what exactly are those investments? 

$4.5 million goes to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to deliver technology that will enable enterprise planning which connects people, financial and contract data to improve forecasting, planning and reporting processes.

The agency also wins $5.5 million to enable the development of a purpose-built technology solution to interact with housing providers about their properties, contracts and services. 

The Parliamentary Service receives $10.5 million to ensure it can manage supplier cost pressures, including those relating to its payroll system replacement and technology facilites.

Under the label "Inland Revenue cost pressures" the tax office receives $36.8 million of funding to meet inflationary cost pressures associated with technology and as-a-service costs.

The Ministry of Social Development similarly gains $89 million to address inflation-driven cost pressures affecting key aspects of its operations relating to information and communication technology, property, and security guards.

One multi-year education initiative provides $39.1 million of funding to maintain cyber security and managed digital services to kura and schools, delivering the next phase of the Cybersecurity and Managed IT Services initiative that was funded through last year's Budget.

Apart from that, the emphasis of multi-year tech funding this year is on skills development.

$74.7 million of operating spending goes to the government's Industry Transformation Plans, but only $26.6 million of that is explicitly tech related. 

This goes to upskill to address digital skills gaps and increase women’s participation in the technology sector from 27 percent to 50 percent by 2030.

This will be achieved through initiatives such as delivering "learn while you earn" opportunities and supporting employers to foster attractive, supportive working environments to attract and retain a diverse workforce and implementing a "skills framework for the information age", the government said.

Enabling all New Zealanders to benefit from the changing nature of work requires a $1 billion-plus overall investment in expanding access to training and technology infrastructure, the government decided. The specifically tech-related component of that was unclear.

A $15.5 million initiative provides funding to continue free home internet access delivered during the pandemic for up to 18,000 student households until June 2024.

A $40 million increase in investment in Māori education also includes unspecified funding for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Pacific data and digital inclusion initiative receives $1.7 million.

Finally, $160 million goes to establishing a 20 per cent tax rebate for video game developers to help grow and protect the $400 million domestic game-development sector.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags skillsMinistry of Social DevelopmentInland RevenueeducationgovernmentBudget 2023Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 