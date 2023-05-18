Netpoleon and OpenText Cybersecurity extend Asia partnership to A/NZ

Paul Lim (Netpoloen) Credit: Netpoloen

Singapore-based distributor Netpoleon has extended its Asia partnership with OpenText’s cyber security suite into Australia and New Zealand.

The enterprise management and cyber security specialist will now be able to sell its data privacy protection, identity access management, application security and operations solutions to A/NZ partners.

According to Netpoleon, the agreement follows its “very successful long-term relationship” with OpenText in Asia.

“Collaboration is key in cybersecurity and our channel partners play a crucial role in driving our efforts. We're delighted to welcome Netpoleon to our partner community as one of our enterprise cybersecurity distributors for OpenText Cybersecurity,” said Joshua Wiles, enterprise security channel director of OpenText A/NZ.

“With their expertise and support, we can better serve our partners and clients by providing them with the most innovative and effective solutions. We look forward to collaborating with Netpoleon in driving success.”

Meanwhile, Netpoleon regional director A/NZ Paul Lim said the deal adds a “new dimension in the app security and data security domains”.

The distributor also bolstered its A/NZ cyber security portfolio with Taiwan-based threat intelligence company TeamT5 earlier this year.

It also invested in its technology capabilities last year by appointing Luke Scerri as its first chief technical officer (CTO) for A/NZ.