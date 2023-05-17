Menu
Qlik acquires Talend to expand data capabilities

Qlik acquires Talend to expand data capabilities

Combined entity will be led by Qlik CEO Mike Capone.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
Mike Capone (Qlik)

Mike Capone (Qlik)

Credit: Qlik

Qlik has acquired Talend in a play to expand and strengthen its data capabilities with complementary solutions in data integration, data quality and analytics.

The software vendor completed the acquisition at an undisclosed sum with the combined entity led by Qlik CEO Mike Capone.

Qlik claims the acquisition will extend its capabilities in areas such as data quality, transformation, and API services, with advancements in real-time, AI, machine learning (ML) and automation.

The entity hopes to offer customers ‘a new approach’ to data, as Talend’s solutions claims to enable the elimination of technical debt and cost while ‘increasing confidence’ in trusted data to help with critical decision making.

“Qlik, together with Talend, will bring significant benefits to customers, including expanded product offerings, enhanced support and services, and increased investments in innovation and R&D,” said CEO Mike Capone.

“Qlik's broad expertise in data integration, analytics, AI and machine learning combined with Talend's data integration and data quality solutions, will provide customers the most comprehensive solution in the industry.”

Qlik added it will continue to offer its full suite of services to customers and remain open to any data source, target, architecture, or methodology.

“This is a perfect example of 1 + 1 equals 3,” said Mike Leone, principal analyst for Analytics and AI at Enterprise Strategy Group. “These are two market-leading companies that will enable their customers to benefit across the data and analytics lifecycle regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journey. 

“So many data initiatives are seeking to build trust within the data ecosystem, and it’s not just the data. It’s the processes and people too. I’m truly excited for their joint customers. By marrying Qlik’s existing presence in the data integration space with Talend, customers will see more robust data integration capabilities and powerful data governance to deliver the confidence and trust they desire.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags talenddata qualityQlik

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 