ServiceNow partner Thirdera appoints NZ head

Kat Carter to head Thirdera's NZ expansion.

Kat Carter (Thirdera)

Colorado-headquartered global ServiceNow partner Thirdera has landed in New Zealand with the appointment of Kat Carter as the first New Zealand country lead. 

Carter is tasked with building a strong local team by attracting talent and working on skills development.

“With the entry of Thirdera we are offering the opportunity to leverage world-leading expertise, experience, and value to drive new customer experiences,” Carter said. 

She was previously regional vice president in New Zealand for MuleSoft and has also held senior sales and marketing roles at Davanti, Intergen, IBM and Telecom (now Spark). 

“New Zealand is a fast-growing market for ServiceNow and we're expanding both our customer base and the ways in which they're using the Now Platform,” said Kate Tulp, country manager at ServiceNow NZ. 

“It’s great to see the local ecosystem growing to meet this increasing demand. Our priority is making sure our partners are building capacity by training ServiceNow talent, driving and creating new business opportunities, and delivering outstanding customer value."

Thirdera is an elite-level ServiceNow partner and claims to be the largest pure play ServiceNow partner in the world with more than 1,000 global employees. 

Founded in 2021, their service offerings span designing tailored experiences, training users, and building custom applications. 

The expansion to New Zealand enhances Thirdera’s wider Asia Pacific footprint, which came to fruition in 2021 following its acquisition of Australian ServiceNow specialist Service Line Solutions (SLS). 


