WatchGuard Technologies recognises A/NZ partners

Systemnet, Inivizi, Indepth IT Solutions, Manux Solutions and Hotline IT score top awards.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Anthony Daniel (WatchGuard)

Anthony Daniel (WatchGuard)

Credit: WatchGuard.

Cyber security vendor, WatchGuard Technologies has revealed the winners of its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) partner of year awards for 2022 at its regional Apogee conference in Thailand. 

WatchGuard’s annual partner awards program honours and recognises top channel partners for their performance and implementation of its Unified Security Platform approach and the WatchGuardONE Program to increase the scale and velocity of security delivery while gaining operational efficiencies and increasing profitability. 

"Our customers are increasingly looking to engage with highly professional, stable and truly independent partners who are expertly trained and equipped to reinforce their cyber security posture with the latest WatchGuard solutions," WatchGuard A/NZ and Pacific Islands regional director Anthony Daniel said. 

"At the same time, these awards recognise our local capability for delivering solutions that enable customers to realise rapid returns on their WatchGuard investment. We celebrate these award winners for their achievements and look forward to effective and winning relationships with all our Australia, New Zealand and wider Pacific Island channel partners in the year ahead.”

Sydney-based Systemnet was honoured as the A/NZ Partner of the Year, having exhibited sales and growth performance as well as invested in its overall relationship under the WatchGuardONE Program. 

Indepth IT Solutions took home the A/NZ End-User Project of the Year award through its use of the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform framework to drive significant impact for an end user. 

Christchurch-based Manux Solutions was named Asia Pacific and Japan Most Inspirational Partner of the Year for its ability to bring out the best of the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform approach with its own creativity to meet customer requirements. 

In addition, Manux experienced exceptional sales performance and demonstrated enthusiastic adoption and evangelisation of WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform approach and the WatchGuardONE Program.

Auckland-based Invizi won the New Partner of the Year for the Australia and New Zealand region for its unwavering dedication to quickly growing their business with WatchGuard, while exceeding expectations at all levels across sales performance, quarter-over-quarter growth and marketing engagement.

Sydney’s Hotline IT scored the gong for Asia Pacific and Japan Marketing Program of the Year based on its success in driving demand generation and education through cooperative, engaging, creative and effective marketing campaigns.

“This past year, Systemnet, Inivizi, Indepth IT Solutions, Manux Solutions and Hotline IT not only distinguished their businesses through impressive performance fueled by service offering expansion and business model evolution, but their teams continue to serve as trusted advisors to both Australia and New Zealand customers as well as WatchGuard product and go-to-market teams,” WatchGuard CEO Prakash Panjwani said. 

In January, WatchGuard returned to Dicker Data’s Australian portfolio after a four-year break, with the distributor gaining access to WatchGuard's entire product range in the local market.


Tags watchguard technologiesindepth IT SolutionsSystemnetManux SolutionsHotline ITInvizi

