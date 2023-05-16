Menu
Softsource vBridge achieves ISO 27100

Softsource vBridge achieves ISO 27100

Marks significant milestone for the company.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Pablo Garcia-Curtis (Softsource vBridge Group)

Pablo Garcia-Curtis (Softsource vBridge Group)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand IT solutions and services provider Softsource vBridge Group has achieved the ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 27100 certification, relating to information security management.

ISO 27001 is a framework that sets out requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS).

The certification is awarded to organisations that demonstrate a systematic approach to protecting their information assets, including data, intellectual property, and customer information.

"This certification is a testament to the entire team’s dedication and hard work, and it highlights our commitment to providing our customers with the highest levels of security and reliability,” said Pablo Garcia-Curtis, Softsource CEO.

"We understand that data security is a critical concern for our customers, and we take this responsibility very seriously.

“Achieving the ISO 27001 certification for the entire Softsource vBridge Group is a significant milestone, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security management to ensure the continued success of our customers."

The ISO 27001 certification for the Softsource vBridge Group encompasses all of its business operations, including the vBridge cloud platform.

Softsource acquired Christchurch-based vBridge in 2021, becoming the Softsource vBridge Group. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags softsource

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 