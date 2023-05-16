Softsource vBridge achieves ISO 27100

Pablo Garcia-Curtis (Softsource vBridge Group) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand IT solutions and services provider Softsource vBridge Group has achieved the ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 27100 certification, relating to information security management.

ISO 27001 is a framework that sets out requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS).

The certification is awarded to organisations that demonstrate a systematic approach to protecting their information assets, including data, intellectual property, and customer information.

"This certification is a testament to the entire team’s dedication and hard work, and it highlights our commitment to providing our customers with the highest levels of security and reliability,” said Pablo Garcia-Curtis, Softsource CEO.

"We understand that data security is a critical concern for our customers, and we take this responsibility very seriously.

“Achieving the ISO 27001 certification for the entire Softsource vBridge Group is a significant milestone, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security management to ensure the continued success of our customers."

The ISO 27001 certification for the Softsource vBridge Group encompasses all of its business operations, including the vBridge cloud platform.

Softsource acquired Christchurch-based vBridge in 2021, becoming the Softsource vBridge Group.