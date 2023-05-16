Menu
Four global trends to shape the future of cloud, DC and edge

Four global trends to shape the future of cloud, DC and edge

Cost optimisation, new infrastructure, on-prem data centres to take on cloud elements and a skills-based approach.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 41475296 / Cloud © Nmedia | Dreamstime.com

The future of cloud, data centres and edge infrastructure has been placed in the hands of infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams, with four major global trends this year likely paving the way for future innovations.

This is according to analysis from research firm Gartner, which claimed at its IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference in Sydney on 16 May that cloud teams are likely to focus their efforts on optimisation and refactoring cloud infrastructure in the future.

“Public cloud usage is almost universal, but many deployments are ad hoc and poorly implemented,” the firm said. “I&O teams have an opportunity this year to revisit hastily assembled or poorly architected cloud infrastructure to make it more efficient, resilient and cost-effective.”

The focus of refactoring cloud infrastructure, Gartner continued, should be on cost optimisation, with numerous ways to achieve this: eliminating redundant, overbuilt or unused cloud infrastructure; building business resilience rather than service-level redundancy; using cloud infrastructure as a way to mitigate supply chain disruptions; and modernising infrastructure. 

New infrastructure is also expected to be a challenge for I&O teams in the future, which could include edge infrastructure for data-intensive use cases, non-x86 architectures for specialised workloads, serverless edge architectures and 5G mobile service. 

As such, I&O teams need to take care when considering different options. 

“Don’t revert to traditional methods or solutions just because they’ve worked well in the past,” said Paul Delory, VP analyst at Gartner. “Challenging periods are times to innovate and find new solutions to meet business demands.” 

Meanwhile, data centre teams are set to apply a cloud-like as-a-service mentality to on-premises infrastructure, the firm claimed. In fact, Gartner analysis predicts that 35 per cent of data centre infrastructure will be handled with a cloud-based control plane by 2027. By comparison, this figure was under 10 per cent in 2022. 

I&O professionals should focus this year on building cloud-native infrastructure within the data centre; migrating workloads from owned facilities to co-location facilities or the edge; or embracing as-a-service models for physical infrastructure,” Gartner said. 

The firm wrapped up its top four trends with skills growth and how the future’s successful organisations will make it their top priority in the present. 

“Lack of skills remains the biggest barrier to infrastructure modernisation initiatives, with many organisations finding they cannot hire outside talent to fill these skills gaps,” Gartner said. “IT organisations will not succeed unless they prioritise organic skills growth. 

“I&O leaders must make operations skills growth their highest priority this year. Encourage I&O professionals to take on new roles as site reliability engineers or subject matter expert consultants for developer teams and business units.

“Gartner predicts 60 per cent of data centre infrastructure teams will have relevant automation and cloud skills by 2027, up from 30 per cent in 2022.” 

The firm’s take on skilling being necessary in the future adds to the chorus of experts and companies emphasising the need for a skills-based approach when it comes to IT roles, rather than education-based.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Gartner

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 