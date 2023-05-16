Menu
One NZ teams with Defend to offer customers network threat protection

Defend and the GCSB's threat feed protect One's network while Palo Alto shields satellite broadband services.

Lindsay Zwart (One NZ)

Telco One New Zealand is working with cyber security partner Defend to enable threat protection for anyone on its network.

This capability comprises Defend's Sherlock advanced threat management platform and cyber threat intelligence provided by the GCSB’s Malware Free Networks service to protect mobile and fixed broadband customers from network threats.

"Every year cyber security becomes more of a threat, and we are proud to help do our bit to protect those vulnerable and ensure customers and their businesses are safer with One New Zealand," said One NZ chief enterprise officer Lindsay Zwart.

“Customers don’t need to do anything to access the service, we’ll deploy it for all of our fixed broadband and mobile customers automatically." 

Customers will receive the service at no extra cost. 

"We stand a much better chance of protecting customers who click on a malicious link in a spam text for example, by blocking the connection before it does any harm," Zwart said.

The partners are currently deploying the technology with launch coming soon.

One NZ is also now offering enterprise customers Starlink for Business, with orders open immediately. The telco has also selected Palo Alto Networks to ensure its Starlink for Business customers are supported and protected.

The technology provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet even in the most rural and remote locations where fiber or cell connectivity is not consistently available, ensuring bandwidth for critical operations 24x7.

“We’re delighted to offer One New Zealand customers this innovative, enterprise grade connectivity from SpaceX, paired with world class security from our leading cyber security partner Palo Alto Networks,” Zwart said.

Misti Landtroop, managing director for Palo Alto Networks, New Zealand, said the vendor was providing Zero Trust 2.0 secure access service edge (SASE) for One the Starlink for Business service. 

Philips Search & Rescue Trust’s Sharni Weir described the difference the service would make noting connectivity was a core need for the organisation.

“When a rescue helicopter is tasked to a mission, it is because it is the best and in many remote locations the only option," Weir said.

"Being connected means we can respond even quicker to those who need us." 

Starlink Broadband provided vital connectivity for the trust during the recent cyclone event, Weir said, meaning it could help communities connect with their loved ones.


