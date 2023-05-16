Menu
8x8’s David Land promoted to A/NZ senior channel manager

Will be responsible for leading the company’s sales efforts and growing the channel business across the A/NZ region.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
David Land (8x8)

Credit: Supplied

Unified communications as-a-service (UCaaS) vendor 8x8 channel account manager David Land has been promoted to Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) senior manager.

Land will be responsible for leading the company’s sales efforts and growing the channel business across the A/NZ region. 

He has been a “strong force for change” and the promotion reflects his results and capabilities since joining 8x8 last year, the company said. 

“David is well respected by customers, partners and his peers and, in his time with 8x8 he has a proven track record of success,” said Lisa Del Real, global vice president of channel sales at 8x8. 

Brisbane-based Land boasts a decade of experience in telecommunications, including channel and sales roles at Avaya and ITT Communications.  

“This is an exciting time at 8x8,” he said. “One of the great things about here is our options that we give to partners. 

“We don’t tie them down to one way of working as we can go to market with wholesale or agent models – that flexibility is a great distinguishing feature for us in a competitive marketplace.

“It’s a great time to be working with the channel to showcase the difference these products can make to end users in these customer obsessed times.”

In October of last year, 8x8 made a series of redundancies across its A/NZ operations impacting its enterprise sales teams. Channel-facing roles appeared to be unaffected, seemingly shaping up its channel play as a result. 

In December 2021, 8x8 acquired cloud communications competitor Fuze for US$250 million. At the time, the announcement claimed the acquisition would bolster its eXperience-communications-as-a-service platform, while expanding its customer base and global footprint. 


Tags 8x8

