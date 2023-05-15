The Warehouse Group taps Relex for unified supply chain management

Relex Solutions' win at The Warehouse marks a "Sigificant expansion" into APAC.

NZ's largest retailer, The Warehouse Group, is partnering with supply chain specialist Relex Solutions to improve forecasting, replenishment and stock allocation.

The solution will service The Warehouse Group’s 248 stores and distribution centres, driving improved product availability and decreased inventory value.

The Warehouse Group oerates five core retail brands, including The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7 and TheMarket.com.

The Warehouse Group embarked on an organisation-wide digital transformation in 2019. As part of this transformation, they are focused on replacing their homegrown legacy systems.

The Warehouse Group selected Relex's automated forecasting and replenishment solution because its experience and successful track record gave them confidence in the solution’s ability to effectively manage a broad product assortment with diverse lifecycles across the group's brands.

“Maintaining optimal inventory levels is a key focus for The Warehouse Group,” said Tania Benyon, chief product officer of The Warehouse Group.

“The Relex solution will add more resilience to our supply chain and keep us ahead of demand as we continue to grow our integrated retail ecosystem of brands, products, and services.”

The Warehouse Group will be Relex's first customer in New Zealand, said Mikko Kärkkäinen, CEO and Co-founder of Relex Solutions.

“This marks a significant expansion of our APAC presence where Relex is well positioned to help The Warehouse Group improve availability for their diverse product assortment across their three banner groups.”