Spark finalises C-band spectrum deal with the Crown

Deal will see rural connectivity boosted on a number of fronts, not just 5G.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Jolie Hodson (Spark)

Credit: Supplied

Spark has gained certainty to invest in rural rollouts after inking an agreement with the Crown for a direct allocation of C-band mobile spectrum.

The allocation comes under a new model where the revenue is directly invested into accelerated mobile network upgrades that benefit provincial and rural New Zealanders.

As announced last October, the terms of the agreement provide Spark with long-term spectrum management rights to 80MHz of 3.5GHz (C-band) spectrum from 1 July 2023, to be used in Spark’s 5G roll out.

In return, Spark will invest in extending rural connectivity and 5G services to provincial New Zealand, both through the Rural Connectivity Group and through an acceleration of its own 5G roll out.

Spark will invest an additional $24 million in funding to the Rural Connectivity Group between 2023 and 2025 to support the expansion of rural mobile coverage and address mobile black spots on state highways.

Spark also committed to accelerating deployment of 5G to 27 sites in 25 regional towns that would not otherwise have received it under existing commercial plans.

“We want to support the creation of high-tech solutions that improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability across our economy, and the rollout of 5G is a critical enabler of this," said Spark CEO Jolie Hodson.

"In addition to our investment in spectrum, we are committing $40 million to $60 million to the development of 5G Standalone over the next three years, which will unlock new services and support business innovation in New Zealand."

Hodson said Spark was also pleased to see spectrum allocation revenue directly invested into rural and provincial connectivity.

"When we combine the commitment we have made through this spectrum agreement with our broader 5G rollout plans, our ambition is to expand 5G connectivity to all towns with a population of more than 1500 people by the end of June 2026."


Tags mobilebroadbandTelecommunications5GsparkRural Connectivity Group

