Menu
Developer-focused portal Stack Overflow lays off 10% staff

Developer-focused portal Stack Overflow lays off 10% staff

The job cuts are a result of the company’s renewed focus on profitability due to macroeconomic concerns, according to CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Lee Charlie / Shutterstock

Stack Overflow, a question-and-answer portal for developers, would lay off 10% of its workforce, the company announced.

The job cuts, which will affect at least 58 employees, are a result of the company’s renewed focus on profitability due to macroeconomic concerns, CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar said in a blog post.

“Our focus for this fiscal year is on profitability and that, along with macroeconomic pressures, led to today’s changes. They were also the result of taking a hard look at our strategic priorities for this fiscal year as well as our organisational structure as we invest in the continued growth of Stack Overflow for Teams and pursue agility and flexibility,” Chandrasekar said.

The employees affected by the layoffs, who are being provided with severance packages and extended health benefits, include UX designers, human resource professionals, product designers, and senior software developers, LinkedIn posts from the affected employees showed.

Layoffs at several technology companies, including the likes of Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft, have seen professionals in similar roles lose jobs since the middle of last year.

According to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, the online tracker keeping tabs on job losses in the technology sector, 665 tech companies have laid off about 192,722 staff so far this year, compared to 164,591 layoffs last year.

In order to focus on profitability, Stack Overflow will soon launch AI and ML-based offerings in the coming months, the CEO said.

The decision to launch AI and ML-based offerings could be attributed to the launch of several new product offerings from vendors such as AWS, IBM, and Google, driven by demand from enterprises to adopt generative AI and natural language processing capabilities.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 