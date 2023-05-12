DXC Technology partners Ferrari to ‘power up’ performance

Menu
Plans to enable long term software strategy for future sports cars.

DXC Technology has signed a multi-year agreement with Scuderia Ferrari, the racing division of Ferrari N.V., to provide digital solutions for their automotives.

DXC will work with Ferrari to engineer ‘unified and scalable’ digital automotive solutions, with the aim of upgrading its vehicle information capabilities.

This is part of a long-term software strategy that can be deployed in Ferrari sports cars produced from 2024 onwards.

DXC hopes to bring together the latest technologies in Formula 1 (F1) with the latest in human machine interfaces (HMI).

“We have been working with Ferrari for several years on their essential infrastructure and we are proud to move to a partnership that includes guiding them to their technology future,” said Michael Corcoran, global lead at DXC Analytics & Engineering.

“We are committed to innovating technology that transforms the vehicle information capabilities and enhances the driving experience for all.”

DXC believes that automotive software development is ‘increasingly important’ with the change to software-defined vehicles because it can improve the in-car experience and connect the driver to the automotive manufacturer.

According to the technology provider, they are partnering with Ferrari because of its reputation as the 'most successful racing team in F1 history' and its continuous pursuit of innovation.

Additionally, DXC’s logo will appear on the outer halo of Scuderia Ferrari F1 cars, as well as on the driver's race suit, helmet, and other materials, beginning May 5 with the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

"We are delighted to start this partnership with DXC Technology, a company that already provides ICT infrastructures and HMI for Ferrari’s critical systems and with which we will explore further software asset management solutions in the future,” added Lorenzo Giorgetti, chief racing revenue officer at Ferrari.

“With DXC we share values such as business expertise, the search for continuous innovation and dedication to excellence. We look forward to developing this partnership in the years ahead.”


