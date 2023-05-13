Menu
Nova Energy launches mobile services on 2degrees' network

Nova Energy is extending its bundling strategy with the launch of mobile services on 2degrees network.

The Todd Corporation-owned challenger described the move as a key milestone, extending its service range which alrady include electricity, natural gas and broadband.

Nova’s retail general manager, Michael O’Donnell, said like energy, connectivity was important to Kiwi’s. 

"By adding mobile to our portfolio of household and business services we’re continuing our promise to deliver great value and make things easy for our customers," he said.

Nova’s mobile service offering includes three endless mobile plans designed for families and businesses.

The residential plan offers families or groups of up to five endless mobile for $29 a month per SIM when bundled with another eligible Nova service. 

It offers endless data, including 4GB at maximum speed, plus endless calls and texts to standard landlines and mobiles in New Zealand and Australia.

“Uniquely, Nova’s endless plan allows customers to double their max speed data allowance for their entire group for just $10 per month," O'Donnell said. 

"We think it’s a real game changer – making endless mobile a more affordable and convenient option for all Kiwi families and businesses."

Nova’s business mobile plans also target affordability for small businesses with up to five staff, and a separate plan for larger businesses needing between six and 100 SIMs.


