Brain drain tops New Zealand's list of digital challenges

“The biggest challenge really wasn’t about digital at all, it was people leaving.”

Craig Young (TUANZ) Credit: Supplied

The digital skills shortage and talent acquisition was the major challege identified in the latest TUANZ Digital Priorities report.

New Zealand's digital leaders had expected to see an influx of digital skills from returning Kiwis and migrants as international borders reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, those hopes were dashed as actual immigration failed to offset the ‘brain drain’ of digital talent leaving the country after two years closed borders.

“The biggest challenge really wasn’t about digital at all, it was people leaving,” said Marion Dowd, CIO, Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Access to talent led security and privacy and decarbonisation as the top three priorities of 2023 as opposed to change management, security and skills in 2022 (see chart).

Worryingly IT leaders rated Aotearoa as 6.3 out of 10 for technology adoption globally, down 0.1 from 2022 and 0.3 from 2021, with leaders referencing a lack of acceleration leading to us falling behind as a country overall, and a lack of scale and capital required to invest in or adopt new technologies in many sectors.



“New Zealand organisations can’t afford to be left behind; they must continue to invest in technology and related services if we want to become a world-leading digital nation," said TUANZ chair Tristan Ilich.

"From our interviews, we found that the overwhelming majority of the digital leaders expected their organisations to invest more (42 per cent) or about the same (47 per cent) this year in technology and related services than in 2022.”



TUANZ CEO Craig Young conducted 20 in-depth interviews with digital leaders to deliver the findings.

Growing digital agendas, pressure on banks to deliver IT projects for regulatory compliance and a backlog of pre-pandemic projects caused the labour market became even tighter, the report said.

"Our leaders said this challenge of retaining and recruiting for digital skills was expected (this was a top priority from our previous report), but the extent of the disruption was a surprise," the report found.

Some leaders saw up to a 30 per cent attrition rate for key roles.

“The biggest surprise was just the sheer disruption and churn of resources we had.” said Cobus Nel, general manager information services and technology at at grid operator Transpower.



On top of that, flexible working policies were tested and hybrid models of work became more embedded.

“The uncertainty through last year drove challenges around creating the new normal as we were saying back in 2020," said Darren Smith, chief product and technology officer at MYOB.

"Now even with hybrid working, we’re still seeing people not sure which side of the hybrid they’re landing,”



Digital leaders had to find a balance between business as usual and digital transformation, long term and short term digital investment, and the overarching change management to support the workforce to continue to adopt new systems and technologies.

“The big challenge was trying to steer a digital capability growth agenda while also delivering on reactive requirements based on market conditions," said Foodstuffs’ chief digital officer Simon Kennedy.

Cyber security was an ongoing challenge as organisations looked to protect their systems from the ever present and increasing threat of attack.

The environmental effects of digital technology and related services emerged strongly in 2023. These tended to be out of sight, out of mind, but cloud computing required energy-hogging physical servers and other hardware.

Digital leaders now face the challenge of keeping their organisations’ carbon footprint low so as not to cancel out the reduction of carbon emissions from digitisation.

“The carbon footprint of the systems and services we provide is coming under increasing scrutiny with the current climate crisis," said Liz Gosling, CIO at AUT.

"How [we] balance that against going to the cloud – measurement tools don’t necessarily support that.”

Unsurprisingly, applied AI was named the technology to watch.

In its third year, the Digital Priorities report was developed in collaboration with TechLeaders Executive and One NZ.