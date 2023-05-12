Christchurch City Council reestablishes SAP services panel

Intention is that all successful applicants will receive the same terms.

Christchurch City Council is inviting suppliers to be part of a new panel agreement for the supply of SAP services.

An SAP consultancy panel created in 2018 was now coming to an end so the council is again seeking information from potential service providers on how to achieve value for money, sustainability, social responsibility and economic benefit through its replacement.

The council has drawn from the existing panel terms, taking into account feedback received and is adopting many changes with the intention that all panellists work on identical general terms.



If an agreement is entered into, the council intends to use an initial term of three years with a further right of renewal for two years.

Successful respondents would be key partners in evolving the council's SAP-based software assets over the next few years, the council said. They would provide guidance regarding solution design, advice and suggestions for alternatives and opportunities and deliver efficient and high-quality work among other requirements.

"The council recognises the importance of a robust and efficient SAP system to support its operations, and therefore is committed to engaging a team of experts who can provide the necessary support and consultancy services to ensure its continued success," a tender document said.

Christchurch City's "classic" SAP landscape was implemented in 1999 and has been added to and augmented ever since.

It now covers financials including HR, payroll, asset management and plant maintenance as well as rates collection. Success Factors is used for performance and goal management, while SAP service cloud, Hybris citizen engagement accelerator in SAP commerce cloud also feature while SAP customer data cloud is currently being implemented.

According to its draft annual plan for 2023/24, the council is budgeting just over $1 million for SAP improvements over the two financial years.

In December, Spark's CCL business was appointed multi-cloud managed service partner to the council covering its own private cloud, hybrid cloud and public cloud offerings from AWS and Microsoft Azure.

The tender closes at midday on 9 June and prospective suppliers will be advised of outcome by 28 August for the contract to commence on 29 August.



