Menu
TechOne appoints ‘third party experts’ to investigate cyber incident

TechOne appoints ‘third party experts’ to investigate cyber incident

Claims its customer-facing SaaS platform was not connected to the affected system and was not impacted.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 103315565 © Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com

Australian-headquartered software vendor TechnologyOne has flagged a cyber security incident into its back-office system and has appointed “third party experts” as part of its investigation.

The incident involved access to its internal Microsoft 365 back-office system by an unauthorised third party user, the SaaS player told shareholders on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 10 May.

The business’ customer-facing software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is not connected to the Microsoft 365 system however, with TechnologyOne claiming it has not been impacted.

In response to the incident, the vendor claimed it has acted with urgency and appointed unnamed experts, initiating its cyber response and isolating affected systems, with systems already being restored.

“The company has reported this incident to relevant authorities and continues to not only comply but go beyond its regulatory obligations,” it noted in its statement.

“Once the investigation is further progressed, we will be in a position to contact those who may be affected to work with them on the ongoing safety of their data.”

When contacted for comment, a TechnologyOne spokesperson said facts are still being gathered around the incident, including timing and whether the vendor's offices in other countries were affected.

TechnologyOne’s cyber incident follows that of  a number of significant cyber security breaches that have affected companies operating in Australia. The first such incident saw telecommunications company Optus hit by a cyber breach in September that saw 9.8 million customers potentially affected

A month later, health insurer Medibank saw 200 gigabytes of sensitive data stolen.

Then, in March this year, Latitude Financial Services was attacked, leading to over 14 million records stolen across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TechnologyOne

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 