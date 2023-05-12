Digital Island launches CX ‘Accelerator Lab’

Workshops aim to encourage organisations to evaluate their contact centres to optimise customer satisfaction.

Leon Sheehan (Digital Island) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned cloud communication unit Digital Island has launched a customer experience (CX) ‘Accelerator Lab’.

The initiative aims to encourage organisations to evaluate their contact centres to “optimise customer satisfaction, retention, and new customer acquisition” to ultimately grow revenue amid low business confidence and ongoing operational challenges.

New CX Accelerator workshops will result in a ‘CX blueprint’ that helps businesses identify areas of improvement for service delivery based on best practice and emerging trends, Digital Island CEO Leon Sheehan said.

“We’re introducing these one-day intensive CX workshops to help businesses understand the true potential of their contact centres and how they align to their organisational strategies and goals,” Sheehan said.

“Businesses are experiencing challenges in the face of economic uncertainty and constantly shifting customer demands, and it’s not always easy to assess how Customer Experience objectives are aligned to business goals.

“We’re seeing customer experience as the new battleground for New Zealand businesses. Those that fail to invest in this space risk getting left behind.”

The facilitated workshops will offer a “rapid high value diagnostic review of a contact centre,” Sheehan said, focusing on CX strategy as well as workload management and labour or resourcing efficiencies, KPIs, data and dashboards, and self-service tools that drive customers to self-resolve.

Businesses interested in the workshop are encouraged to contact Digital Island.

In September, Sheehan told Reseller News Digital Island was riding a wave of growth as the cloud contact centre market surged post-pandemic.