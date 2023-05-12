Menu
Soft Solutions joins Chillisoft as CyberArk distie

Attackers are increasingly using unsecured identities to gain access to IT environments.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jason Choong (CyberArk) and Chris Fitzgerald (Soft Soutions).

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand distributor Soft Solutions has been appointed a distributor by identity security specilist CyberArk.

The new partnership will enable Soft Solutions to offer customers CyberArk’s unified identity security platform, including privilege access, endpoint privilege, cloud privilege, workforce access and identity management.

"Zero Trust is a common topic of discussion in New Zealand organisations and adding CyberArk to our portfolio will enable our resellers to navigate the complex security landscape with an industry-leading solution," Soft Solutions' managing director, Chris Fitzgerald, said.

Soft Solutions offered a proven track record of delivering value to its customers, said Jason Choong, senior director, partner and inside sales APJ at CyberArk. 

"Today, organisations in New Zealand are facing an evolving threat landscape that’s increasingly leveraging unsecured identities to gain a foothold into the IT environment to carry out bigger attacks," he said.

Chillisoft is also distributing CyberArk locally.

Soft Solutions is 60 per cent owned by Australia's Blue Chip Group.


Tags distributionchillisoftdistributorsCyberArksoft solutionsZero Trustcyber security

