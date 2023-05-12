Menu
TVNZ scopes IP platform to move beyond broadcast legacy

Integrator will work on a platform for the end-to-end management of video and data content.

TVNZ will soon seek a master systems integrator to help deliver what it describes as a strategic internet protocol platform. 

The IP platform is a multi-workstream, multi-year programme that seeks to re-platform TVNZ's heavily broadcast based technology to better meet the reality and expectations of modern audiences. In doing so, it is expected to create a sustainable and efficient digital first content business model. 

The programme involves both the introduction of new technologies and the retention and further development of existing technologies used by TVNZ.

The integrator will work on some or all phases of the project to design, deliver, test and operate the programme.

The scope of the programme is the end to end management of video and data content, from receipt to viewer delivery. Enterprise management technologies such as ERP systems are out of scope.

"As well as supporting improved audience experiences, the programme will transform TVNZ's digital capabilities and support new ways of working, offering simplicity, scale, efficiency and increased productivity," TVNZ said in a future procurement oportunity document.

An expression of Interest/registration of Interest is expected to be issued by the end of May. 

It is expected shortlisted suppliers will then be invited to participate in a closed competitive dialogue and request for proposals process.

In February, TVNZ CEO Simon Power said the organisation's future was "undoubtably digital". 

"Broadcast television audiences will continue to move to streaming options and transitioning these audiences to our digital offerings and growing the accompanying digital revenue is critical for our future success," he said.

The TVNZ+ digital platform was watched by over 1.1 million viewers a week, he said. Digital revenue also grew 16 per cent year on year. 

"These are big numbers, and we are focused on growing our reach further by expanding our content catalogue
and continually improving the user experience."

Last February, TVNZ became a foundation customer of AWS' Local Zone service, which places AWS compute, storage, database and other services at the edge of the cloud near large population, industry and information technology centres.

“AWS Local Zones will help us provide the best possible quality streaming experience for our TVNZ OnDemand viewers, ensuring continued audience growth for our platform," said Jean-Louis Acafrão, general manager, technology at TVNZ.

Power will leave TVNZ on 30 June after resigning in April.


