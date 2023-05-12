Menu
Craigs Investment Partners to migrate to Microsoft's NZ data centre region

Investment manager to shutter its own data centre in favour of Microsoft's cloud.

Simon Tong (Craigs Investment Partners)

New Zealand-owned investment advisory firm Craigs Investment Partners is migrating its operations to Microsoft’s hyperscale data centre region.

Craigs said the agreement meant it would no longer have to own and manage data centre equipment in-house, freeing up resource to add more value to its clients and teams, while maximising cost and performance and enhancing security.

Craigs joins the likes of the Accident Compensation Corporation in choosing Microsoft's region as its future platform.

The scalability and capacity of Microsoft’s data centre region would also help ensure Craigs could continue to offer industry leading service to its more than 60,000 clients and through its next phase of growth.

“Our goal is to continue to be the leading wealth management and investment advisory business in New Zealand, by continuously improving our service to our clients," said Simon Tong, chief executive officer of Craigs Investment Partners. 

Migrating to the new data centre region was the next logical iteration of Craigs' digital transformation and to ensure delivery for clients, he said.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve moved our business intelligence capabilities to Azure, which has saved an average of 30 per cent of runtime every day to import and transform our data," Tong said. 

"This agreement will ensure we are placed to start providing data for clients in near real-time, giving us the platform to make more informed decisions and provide the best possible service to them."

The new hyperscale data centre region’s sustainability credentials were also a factor.

“Having Microsoft’s data centre infrastructure powered by 100 per cent carbon free energy from opening is great for our business and for our environment, and aligns with our sustainability programme,” Tong said.

Organisations are looking to public cloud to enhance their competitiveness and long-term sustainability, recognising it as a "deflationary tool" as well as an enabler of innovation. said Vanessa Sorenson, managing director of Microsoft New Zealand.

"What this agreement does is enable Craigs Investment Partners, which employs people across the motu, to better serve local communities while also building limitless capacity for growth," she said. 

"That’s a win for Craigs, for Microsoft, our national and regional economies and the environment."


