Menu
Inde Technology wins NZ Defence Award for virtual desktop rollout

Inde Technology wins NZ Defence Award for virtual desktop rollout

Inde brought and shared specialist expertise to augment end user computing.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Dave Veronese (Inde Technology)

Dave Veronese (Inde Technology)

Credit: Supplied

Inde Technology has been named the sub-contractor or SME of the year at the 2022 Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence for Industry.

In doing so, it also becomes the first technology provider to win at the prestigious event, held at Parliament on May 1.

The awards recognise the contributions made by companies which demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, dedication, and excellence in supporting the New Zealand Defence Force's capability and operations.

“Inde Technology is augmenting with the NZDF Product teams to deliver the new virtual desktop for NZDF, which makes it easier and faster for staff to undertake their day-to-day work, and enables the delivery of new functionality for NZDF" said Kim Loughlin, product manager end user compute. 

"Inde has gone above and beyond to embed themselves within the team, and on a daily basis share their wisdom and knowledge to ensure Defence staff are trained and able to be supported to maintain the desktop.” 

Inde brought specialist expertise to augment the end user compute teams delivering the solutions, and ensured Defence was able to absorb that experience and to ensure the end user compute team were able to support and maintain the system, said Kim Loughlin, product manager end user compute at Defence.

In February, Inde became the first business in A/NZ to achieve the Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation in networking services and the first in Aotearoa to achieve it for modernisation of web applications to Microsoft Azure.

Inde Technology CEO Dave Veronese said the team was incredibly honoured to receive this award and for Inde to be recognised for its contributions.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team, who have worked tirelessly to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that support the Defence Force's core communication, collaboration and information systems," Veronese said.

The award was not only a recognition of our teams’ achievements, but also an inspiration to continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology to support New Zealand's defence and security, he said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftvirtual desktopsend user computingInde Technology

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 