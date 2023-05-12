Inde Technology wins NZ Defence Award for virtual desktop rollout

Dave Veronese (Inde Technology) Credit: Supplied

Inde Technology has been named the sub-contractor or SME of the year at the 2022 Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence for Industry.

In doing so, it also becomes the first technology provider to win at the prestigious event, held at Parliament on May 1.

The awards recognise the contributions made by companies which demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, dedication, and excellence in supporting the New Zealand Defence Force's capability and operations.

“Inde Technology is augmenting with the NZDF Product teams to deliver the new virtual desktop for NZDF, which makes it easier and faster for staff to undertake their day-to-day work, and enables the delivery of new functionality for NZDF" said Kim Loughlin, product manager end user compute.

"Inde has gone above and beyond to embed themselves within the team, and on a daily basis share their wisdom and knowledge to ensure Defence staff are trained and able to be supported to maintain the desktop.”

Inde brought specialist expertise to augment the end user compute teams delivering the solutions, and ensured Defence was able to absorb that experience and to ensure the end user compute team were able to support and maintain the system, said Kim Loughlin, product manager end user compute at Defence.

In February, Inde became the first business in A/NZ to achieve the Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation in networking services and the first in Aotearoa to achieve it for modernisation of web applications to Microsoft Azure.

Inde Technology CEO Dave Veronese said the team was incredibly honoured to receive this award and for Inde to be recognised for its contributions.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team, who have worked tirelessly to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that support the Defence Force's core communication, collaboration and information systems," Veronese said.

The award was not only a recognition of our teams’ achievements, but also an inspiration to continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology to support New Zealand's defence and security, he said.