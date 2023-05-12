Menu
Infor NZ dips into the red after $6.5M settlement with Auckland Transport

Infor NZ dips into the red after $6.5M settlement with Auckland Transport

While Infor stumbled, SAP New Zealand also saw profits slide.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Auckland Transport

ERP giant Infor reported a loss for 2022 after paying a legal settlement of $6.5 million to Auckland Transport late last year.

The settlement appears to relate to issues with Auckland Transport's ambitious and long-running asset management project.

Infor's revenue grew to $49 million during the year to the end of December, up from $46.8 million, however, it recorded a small, $1599 loss after paying the settlement, down from a $5.5 million profit in 2021.

Identifying the project at the heart of the settlement was not easy, however, it was mentioned in an audit report because the settlement had not been correctly recognised in Auckland Transport's 2022 accounts after it was received very late in the financial year.

In 2020, Auckland Transport's $25 million asset management project was poised to progress after an initial trial on Auckland's bridges.

AT's executive general manager of technology, Roger Jones, told Reseller News an $8.4 million minimum viable product (MVP) had been created to trial the system on the city's bridge assets.

This was delivered on time and on budget apart from a two week delay of go-live due to COVID-19.

AT then began work to extend the new SaaS platform to cover public transport facilities – bus stops, depots and so on. After that, roads were to be the next target.

Both Infor and Auckland Transport have been asked for comment on the settlement.

Meanwhile, SAP New Zealand reported modest revenue growth from $184 million to $187.4 million for the year to the end of December. However, after tax profit dropped from $13.2 million to $5.3 million on increased costs.

SAP reported strong cloud growth, up from $51 million to $67.6 million while sales for more traditional software licenses and support fell from $80.5 million to $63.1 million.

Both ERP companies have been busy in the local market and have faced project challenges.

Infor is involved in a large rollout at meat company Alliance Group, which on last report in late 2021 was over budget. Local government rollouts at Waikato Regional Council and more recently Northland Regional Council have also faced headwinds, partly due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Infor have stretched resources with numerous implementations occurring in the region," a February update on Waikato Regional Council's "Project Reboot" noted.

Last October, Infor was also selected to perform platform discovery for the government's controversial Three Waters reforms. Since then the programme has undergone significant politically-driven changes.

Infor is also known to be delivering new software for fishing giant Sealord.

SAP, meanwhile, had at least one problematic project of its own, at milk processor Synlait.

Just before Christmas, Synlait told shareholders shipments of its ingredient products had been delayed due to its SAP implementation which, combined with lower supply, resulted in a 45 per cent drop in sales in that category.

"In December 2022, after significant SAP stabilisation efforts, the monthly ingredient export run rate is back to near-normal levels and is expected to be entirely caught up at the start of Q4 FY23," the company reported.

Net debt and related interest costs would also be higher than forecast at in the half year due to the impact of delayed sales on cash flows. 

Costs at Synlait were also driven up due to SAP stabilisation activities, supply chain challenges and inflation.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ERPSAPenterprise softwareInforWaikato Regional CouncilSynlaitAlliance Group

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 