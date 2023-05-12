Menu
Axis Communications crowns top A/NZ partners for 2023

Celebrates strength of partnerships in the region.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Wai King Wong (Axis Communications)

Credit: Axis Communications

Physical and IT security vendor Axis Communications has recognised its top-performing Australia and New Zealand partners in 2023 at its Oceania Partner Awards held in Alice Springs. 

The awards salute partners who have made “significant contributions” to enhancing security and advancing business operations in the region. 

“Our success in delivering cutting-edge security solutions is a testament to the strength of our partnerships,” said Wai King Wong, regional director for Oceania at Axis Communications. 

“Through working collaboratively with our partners, we have navigated the challenges posed by the fast-paced technology landscape and developed innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our end customers.”

Partner and distributor awards were broken down by region. On the distributor side, Sektor took home all three distribution awards for New Zealand, winning top distributor, fastest growing distributor and the end-to-end (E2E) distributor award. 

Dicker Data was crowned the top distributor as well as the E2E distributor for Australia, while the fastest-growing Australian distributor was VSP Solutions.  

For partners, the overall Oceania region partner award was won by ARA Security, and New Zealand partner of the year went to Advanced Security Group. 

The New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory partner award went to JD Security, while Link Enterprise Solutions took the gong for Queensland and Northern Territory. 

Securitas won Partner of the Year for Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia, and the Western Australia partner award went to SEME Solutions. 

The fastest-growing partners were also named, with Datacom winning for New Zealand and Fortis Security for Australia. 

Two ‘special’ partner award categories were awarded, with the top Axis intercoms partner handed to Convirgint while the E2E champion partner went to JD Security. 

Boudewijn Pesch, vice president of Asia Pacific at Axis Communications says these partners are helping to drive Axis’ channel growth plans in the region. 

Last year, the vendor launched a partner-focused “Experience Centre” in Melbourne, providing a space for channel players to interact with their end customers.

Read more: Axis extends OPS distributor agreement into NZ

“Collaborating with our partners has allowed us to stay at the forefront of technology, enabling us to drive exceptional results for our customers in the region and maintain our position as a leader in the industry,” Pesch said. 


Axis Communications

