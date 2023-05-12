Menu
Red Hat recognises A/NZ partners for 2023

For the first time, the nominees were invited to apply through an application process.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Red Hat partner award winners for 2023.

Credit: Red Hat

Red Hat hosted senior executives from more than 50 partner organisations for its Partner Day in Sydney and recognised the impact of their work in the region. 

This year’s awards included 10 categories and, for the first time, the nominees were invited to apply through an application process. 

A/NZ partner of the year was handed to HPE for delivering customer initiatives and solutions, driven by their commitment to training and joint go-to-market offerings with Red Hat.

Advent One secured Innovation Partner of the Year for helping customers extend, enhance, and maximise their technology investments.

Integral Technology Solutions won OpenShift Partner of the Year for consistently developing and delivering market best-practice customer initiatives with Red Hat OpenShift.

AWS was named Cloud Partner of the Year for using Red Hat solutions to jointly drive cloud adoption and transformation for customers, achieving several high-profile joint customer wins.

Ingram Micro New Zealand landed Distribution Partner of the Year for delivering strong growth and developing multiple best-practice sales and marketing go-to-market programs and initiatives.

Logicalis came home with two awards – Advanced Partner of the Year and Commercial Partner of the Year – for collaborating with Red Hat to set and execute a joint go-to-market strategy, winning several new commercial clients over the past year.

New Partner of the Year went to Systemethix for establishing a strong Red Hat practice that complements its end-to-end infrastructure and cloud services business, showing a strong strategic vision and commitment to building client solutions.

Softel Systems won ISV Partner of Year for its close working relationship with Red Hat and commitment to using the vendor's technology to enhance and support its customer offerings.

Nokia rounded out the awards evening in winning Telco Partner of the Year for collaborating with Red Hat to jointly deliver initiatives and solutions for key customers in the telecommunications industry.

In February, Red Hat released its Red Hat Partner Subscriptions service, which aimed to ease access and purchasing for partners buying its open hybrid cloud solutions.


Tags NokiaRed HatLogicalisAdvent OneAWSIngram Micro New ZealandHPESystemethixIntegral Technology SolutionsSoftel Systems

