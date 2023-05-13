NextDC quietly confirms Auckland data centre investment

Facility will "strengthen digital choices for partners and customers in the region", NextDC says.

NextDC is acknowledges it is developing its first New Zealand data center, in Auckland. Credit: NextDC

ASX-listed data centre provider NextDC has confirmed it has its first New Zealand facility "in planning".

In March, Reseller News reported NextDC had bought several blocks of contiguous property in the upper Hobson Street area of central Auckland.

The land, which was purchased in December 2022, consists of small parcels spread across seven titles and currently used for car parking or occupied by single level buildings.



The company did not respond to requests for comment and no announcement appeared to have been made to shareholders.

Since then, NextDC has quietly updated its website to acknowledge its planned arrival in New Zealand and investment in a facility it is calling "AK1".

"NextDC are well positioned for expansion as they plan to extend their data facility design, construction, and management capabilities into Auckland, New Zealand," the site now says.

"This facility will strengthen digital choices for partners and customers in the region by offering world class facilities meshed with secure, low-latency connectivity to major Australian cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Perth."

As well as buying the land, NextDC also registered two New Zealand companies.

NextDC's half-yearly results briefing in late February included a map showing the company's regional footprint, including colour coded fully operational sites and sites in planning and development.

None were in New Zealand.







