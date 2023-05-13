Menu
DataStax’s new LunaML to support Kaskada deployment

DataStax’s new LunaML to support Kaskada deployment

Kaskada, acquired by DataStax in January, offers an open-source based unified events processing engine aimed at helping enterprises build real-time machine learning applications.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments

Database-as-a-service (DBaaS) provider DataStax is releasing a new support service for its open-source based unified events processing engine, Kaskada, that is aimed at helping enterprises build real-time machine learning applications.

Dubbed LunaML, the new service will provide customers with “mission-critical support and offer options for incident response time as low as 15 minutes,” the company said, adding that enterprises will also have the ability to escalate issues to the core Kaskada engineering team for further review and troubleshooting.

The company is offering two packages for raising tickets by the name of LunaML Standard and LunaML Premium, which in turn promises a 4-hour and 1-hour response time respectively, the company said in a blog posted on Thursday.

Under the standard plan, enterprises can raise 18 tickets annually. The Premium plan offers the option to raise 52 tickets in one year. Plan pricing was not immediately available.

DataStax acquired Kaskada in January for an undisclosed amount with the intent of adding Kaskada’s abilities into its offerings, such as its serverlessNoSQL database-as-a-service AstraDB and Astra Streaming.

DataStax’s acquisition of Kaskada was based on expected demand for machine learning applications.

The company believes that Kaskada’s capabilities can solve challenges of cost and scaling around machine learning applications, as the technology is designed to process large amounts of event data that is either streamed or stored in databases, and its time-based capabilities can be used to create and update features for machine learning models based on sequences of events, or over time.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DataStaxmachine learning

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 