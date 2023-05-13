Menu
ComCom green-lights Connexa's acquisition of 2degrees' infrastructure

ComCom green-lights Connexa's acquisition of 2degrees' infrastructure

Watchdog now satisfied the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition.

Despite initial misgivings, the Commerce Commission has now accepted Connexa's plan to buy 2degrees' passive mobile network infrastructure.

The proposed acquisition would see Connexa, which owns the passive mobile tower assets formerly owned by Spark, also acquire the passive infrastructure assets of 2degrees.

Last month, the commission said it was not satisfied the deal would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition because there would only be two large scale, national suppliers of passive infrastructure services compared to three currently. 

Connexa would serve Spark and 2degrees while FortySouth, would serve Vodafone, which has recently rebranded as One.

"After considering submissions in response to the Statement of Issues and other evidence gathered, the Commission is now satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition," ComCom chair Dr John Small said today.

Connexa was likely to face sufficient competitive constraint after the acquisition, from a range of sources, he said. 

In addition to competition from FortySouth, mobile network operators could also viably use small scale suppliers, as they do in Australia. 

While the acquisition would result in all mobile network operators (MNOs) no longer providing passive infrastructure services in-house, self-supply would also remain an option for each of them to drive competitive outcomes.

“Further, we are satisfied that the agreements in place between Connexa and 2degrees are sufficiently robust to protect the interests of 2degrees and ensure that competition in downstream telecommunications markets is unlikely to be substantially harmed, including in relation to the roll-out of 5G," Small said. 

"The arrangements with 2degrees contain protections relating to both price and the quality of services provided.”

Finally, the commission was cognisant that Spark would have an ownership interest in Connexa as well as directors on its board and was concerned to ensure that Spark could not favour its own operations in downstream telecommunications markets at the expense of 2degrees. 

It was also concerned to ensure that the acquisition did not increase the ability of MNOs to coordinate their behaviour in a way that could harm consumers. 

"We are satisfied that this is unlikely to be the case," Small said.

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson welcomed the approval, which she said she believed would support the faster deployment of new digital infrastructure across Aotearoa through the greater efficiencies created by infrastructure sharing.

Completion of the deal remained subject to approval from the Overseas Investment Office, which Spark said was "well advanced".

Passive’ mobile telecommunications infrastructure comprises the structures capable of hosting ‘active’ telecommunications assets and can include underlying land interests, as well as physical structures such as towers, poles and fencing, as well as power systems and electricity connections. 

‘Active’ infrastructure is the infrastructure on which mobile network operators run their mobile networks including antennae, cabinets, radio units, backhaul electronics and electricity meters.

Following the acquisition, Spark’s current shareholding of 34 per cent in Connexa would fall to approximately 17 per cent because it is not providing any equity to the new deal.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan will provide funding and its shareholding would increase to approximately 83 per cent. 

Spark said it would retain certain governance rights, including board representation, and would benefit from the "value accretive expansion" of the business.


Tags telecomsVodafoneTelecommunicationsmobile networks2degreessparkConnexa

