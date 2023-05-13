Menu
UK competition regulator launches review of AI market

UK competition regulator launches review of AI market

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is seeking to establish what consumer protections need to be placed on AI systems.

Charlotte Trueman Charlotte Trueman (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an initial review into the market for artificial intelligence systems, looking at the underlying foundational large language models that power chatbots such as ChatGPT alongside the opportunities and risks that AI could present.

In a statement announcing the review, the regulatory body outlined three key areas it will examine: how the competitive markets for foundational models and their use could evolve; the opportunities and risks these scenarios could bring for competition and consumer protection; and what guiding principles should be introduced to support competition and protect consumers as AI models develop.

The CMA added that the review is in line with the UK government’s aim to support “open, competitive markets,” as outlined in a white paper published in March.

“It’s crucial that the potential benefits of this transformative technology are readily accessible to UK businesses and consumers while people remain protected from issues like false or misleading information,” said Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, in comments published alongside the announcement. “Our goal is to help this new, rapidly scaling technology develop in ways that ensure open, competitive markets and effective consumer protection.”

As the CMA is carrying out this investigation under its general powers to keep markets under review, the likely immediate outcome of the investigation will be more about the CMA getting a better understanding as to how AI is impacting on technological development, rather than taking any enforcement action against individual companies, said Alex Haffner, competition partner at London law firm Fladgate.

“That said, viewed against a background in which the CMA is being given ever greater powers to investigate and hold Big Tech to account, this announcement only serves to reinforce the notion that CMA is determined to use those powers as broadly as it can,” Haffner added.

The UK government was also warned this week about the widespread impact AI could have on the workforce, with the UK’s outgoing chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, telling members of Parliament on the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee that the government needs to act to stop widespread job losses.

“There will be a big impact on jobs and that impact could be as big as the Industrial Revolution was,” Vallance said. “There will be jobs that can be done by AI, which can either mean a lot of people don’t have a job, or a lot of people have jobs that only a human could do.”

He also said that despite the opportunities the technology presented, the most immediate threat posed by AI was that it could “distort the perception of truth.”

The interventions come in the same week the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairperson, Lina Khan, wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Times that the agency was concerned that generative AI’s ability to write in conversational English could be used to help scammers be more effective, but that the agency was committed to using existing laws to rein in some of the dangers of artificial intelligence.

A request for views and evidence from stakeholders before June 2 has also been put out by the CMA, with a report based on those findings due to be published in September of this year.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 