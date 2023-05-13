Menu
Appian launches new partner program

Appian launches new partner program

Includes new structure, updated training access and financial rewards and incentives.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 247141386 / Appian © Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com

Appian has launched a new partner program that it claims will support channel growth.

Announced at its Appian World 2023 conference, the new program is said to include a new structure, updated training access and financial rewards and incentives.

“It’s all about focus and structure, awards and incentives for achieving certain milestones,” said Mark Dillon, senior vice president for global partner organisation at Appian.

“We have redesigned the partner program to align with our partners’ go-to-market strategies and the industries in which they specialise. Aligning resources and collective capabilities in support of our new structure will foster significant collaboration, helping us deliver world-class solutions together for our clients.”

According to the low-code platform vendor, the new program offers an increased focus on value creation and new incentives, although there is little detail on the latter.

“With higher levels of engagement and performance, partners will qualify for greater financial incentives, rewards and discounts. Appian has increased lead-generation opportunities and marketing funds to foster mutual go-to-market strategies,” the vendor stated.

The new program also provides “enhanced” training paths and value-delivery support, which contains newly-designed enablement activities, tools and resources. This includes an “enriched” library of online courses and new interactive content that has been developed by subject matter experts.

In addition, the Appian Partner Community website has also been “enhanced” with insights, resources and tools.

Last year, Appian launched a low-code education and certification program in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Appian

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 