Chillisoft inks SecurityScorecard distie deal

SecurityScorecard offers real-time risk ratings and insights into the cyber security posture of an organisation.

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Chillisoft

Specialist cyber security distributor Chillisoft has inked a deal to distribute SecurityScorecard in New Zealand.

Adding SecurityScorecard to Chillisoft’s suite is in response to the growing demand for third-party risk management solutions as supply chain attacks rise, Chillisoft said.

“As supply chain attacks continue to increase in frequency and severity, organisations need a comprehensive approach to managing third-party risk,” said Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh.

“SecurityScorecard’s data-driven approach and continuous monitoring capabilities make their platform an essential tool.”

SecurityScorecard offers real-time risk ratings and insights into the cyber security posture of an organisation, including suppliers, vendors and partners.

"We chose Chillisoft as our exclusive distributor in the New Zealand market because of their strong reputation as a leading and trusted distributor of cyber security solutions,” said Ursula Sanders, Australia and New Zealand area director for SecurityScorecard.

Earlier this year, Chillisoft and Eset NZ launched a white-label managed detection and response (MDR) service, targeting the cyber security needs of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) in New Zealand.

It is offered through channel partners, enabling SMBs to access the service through existing IT providers.











