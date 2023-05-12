Menu
Sitecore hires Hexaware's Gus Quiroga to lead A/NZ

Sitecore hires Hexaware’s Gus Quiroga to lead A/NZ

Enters role with over 15 years of IT experience.

Gus Quiroga (Sitecore)

Credit: Sitecore

Digital experience platform vendor Sitecore has hired ex-Hexaware Technologies talent Gus Quiroga to lead its business in Australia and New Zealand.

In the role of area vice president for Australia – which he takes up after the January departure of Johanes Iskander and includes New Zealand within its remit – Quiroga will be responsible for the sales, strategy and growth for Sitecore in the region.

Through his appointment, the vendor claimed that it will add “significant experience in the technology-based customer experience market”.

That experience stems from over 15 years of working within the IT industry, with his prior position to his new appointment being the general manager for Asia Pacific (APAC) and financial services VP for Hexaware’s Mobiquity division.

Other companies Quiroga has worked at include Microsoft, IBM, Experian, PGi and MF Group.  

“Gus has tremendous implementation skills and understands the challenges that all brands have in needing to move at speed and scale to achieve their business growth objectives,” said Joey Lim, Sitecore president for Asia Pacific and Japan.

“We believe Gus’ ability to tackle complex business and technology challenges and translate them into significant customer experience outcomes will be of great benefit to brands.” 


