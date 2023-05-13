Menu
Boomi taps ex-MuleSoft talent as APJ channel lead

Joins Boomi with 30 years of channel leadership experience.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Jim Fisher (Boomi)

Jim Fisher (Boomi)

Credit: Supplied

Boomi has appointed Jim Fisher as its vice president (VP) of channels and partners for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Sydney-based Fisher is tasked with expanding Boomi’s channel presence across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Japan. 

“Going into Boomi, my priority is to ensure we are backing our partners to capitalise on a largely untapped opportunity. This includes understanding what existing partners want and bringing on board new ones while protecting the competitive interests of all parties,” Fisher said. 

He comes into the brand new role for the company with 30 years of software industry experience and was previously VP of APJ channels at MuleSoft. 

Fisher also held senior leadership roles in channel strategy and sales operations across Australia, the US and Asia at SAP, CA Technologies, Sterling Software and Information Advantage. 

“Businesses not only rely on connected data to make informed decisions; they also depend on partners to integrate, clean and make available the data that underpins their investments,” said Thomas Lai, vice president and general manager of APJ at Boomi. 

“Jim has a rich understanding of data integration and channel operations, which will be crucial for further expansion and enabling our APJ partners to optimise our joint customers’ cloud migrations and digital transformation roadmaps.”

Fisher will report to Dan McAllister, senior VP of local alliances and channels, who joined Boomi last month

"Jim will help broaden strategic relationships with existing and new partners at a time when demand for integrated systems and connected data is skyrocketing," McAllister said. 

"This will allow the channel organization to expand its services and tap into new markets.”

Fisher's appointment follows a wave of new senior-level hires that coincided with McAllister's appointment, including Greg Wolfe as chief commercial officer, Rahim Bhatia as chief strategy officer, Jessica Soisson as chief accounting officer and Troy Anderson as global commercial market vice president.
 


