Kaspersky appoints new channel chief for APAC

Ernest Chai was formerly Dell Technologies’ Asia Pacific and Japan channel director.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Ernest Chai (Kaspersky)

Ernest Chai (Kaspersky)

Credit: Kaspersky

Kaspersky has appointed industry veteran Ernest Chai as the head of channel for the Asia Pacific region. 

Chai's appointment is part of the cybersecurity vendor's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the region.

Prior to this role, Chai was the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channel director for the storage platforms and solutions division at Dell Technologies. 

Chai is a seasoned sales executive with over two decades of experience in the IT industry and a strong track record in business development, sales and pre-sales.

At Kaspersky, he aims to build cybersecurity expertise, expand the company’s channel ecosystem, and drive growth across the region.

“I look forward to working with our partners in the Asia Pacific region to drive growth and provide our customers with cybersecurity solutions that fit their expectations," Chai said.

Overall, Chai spent over 15 years at Dell, where he drove ‘accelerated growth’ in strategic products for the company and its partners.

His experience spans across various channel leadership roles in ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), as well as well the Greater China markets.

“As a 100% channel-driven company, Ernest plays a strategic and fundamental role for Kaspersky’s business,” said Chris Connell, managing director for APAC at Kaspersky.

“He is everything we look for in a leader for this position, and with our cutting-edge solutions, I am excited for the results that he will deliver.”


