How Synergy Technologies’ people-first approach is driving market opportunity

Mount Maunganui IT services provider Synergy Technologies is leading with its team, clients, and community at its core.

AJ McKean (Synergy Technologies) Credit: Supplied

This is according to managing director Andrew (AJ) McKean, who shared with Reseller News Synergy’s market view and areas of focus in the coming months as clients look to get more out of their partnerships.

Synergy’s focus is on monitoring and managing IT infrastructure including cloud, server and storage and networks. It also offers IT infrastructure consulting and professional services.

McKean points to a specialisation in the deployment of systems management tools including monitoring, endpoint management, automated deployment tools, and patching solutions as technical areas of focus in the coming months.

“By prioritising these areas, we can help businesses streamline and automate their IT management tasks, saving time and reducing the risk of errors,” he said.

McKean cites ‘people-first’ as its number one value, a principle that spans its employee experience, customer outcomes, and involvement with the local community.

Developing and fostering a positive work environment and culture where staff are enabled to work to their strengths, is Synergy’s first priority.

“Our team and their ability to work together as one has always been our greatest strength and ultimately ensuring we are operating as well-connected teams will provide the best possible outcome for our customers,” he said.

The people-first focus extends to its customers. McKean says gaining a deeper understanding of its customers and their business needs will help to sharpen Synergy’s ‘thought leadership’ and wider customer experience.

“We're also continuing our efforts to streamline our business processes and improve operational visibility to ensure we're operating as efficiently as possible.

“Ultimately, we want to maximise the value we can provide to our customers and ensure we're making smart, data-led decisions.”

Completing the people-first triangle is a commitment to the local community, with McKean claiming that Synergy currently donates 10 per cent of all operating profit to local community support partners. This will remain a commitment from Synergy, alongside aiming to increase volunteer opportunities for the team.

For McKean, this people-first approach and community commitment will help to drive market opportunity for Synergy in the looming economic crunch, particularly as more businesses look to become involved with positive outcomes for their wider communities.

“Increasingly customers are looking to do business with organisations who have a proven commitment to corporate social responsibility,” he said. “We feel it’s important that technology partners are embracing this as a mandate for how they operate.”

Understanding a business’s strategic goals by working closely with clients to ensure technology aligns with its needs, coupled with fostering agile teams with a broad technological understanding, will ensure efficiency and therefore value for clients.

With organisations now looking to “do more with less” in their digital transformation, alongside the digital skills crunch, McKean has seen a slowdown in the hiring and replacement of staff in organisations.

This will shift the onus further to IT partners to provide the skills, knowledge, and automation for clients, McKean said.

“In a climate of recessionary pressure where every dollar needs to maximise return, we are able to produce better, faster and more cost-effective outcomes for our customers,” he said.

“It's imperative that forward-looking technology providers are focusing not only on their bottom line but also taking an active position on developing people and effectively contributing to their communities and environment.”

McKean notes four key areas in which he sees customers face challenges in implementing digital transformation projects for partners to be aware of.

First is an underestimation of the need for change management and the existence of gaps in knowledge among internal teams.

A further underestimation is of the time required to engage with external vendors. “This problem is compounded if the vendor does not possess a deep understanding of the organisation's technology, processes, and people. Consequently, external vendor engagement can become a drain on internal resources,” he said.

The third key challenge is a lack of understanding of the vendor-provided technical solution, which can lead to unexpected delays or budget overruns.

The final challenge surrounds pressure for IT executives from their wider business to deliver projects with a short timeline.

“IT executives are often under pressure to deliver transformational outcomes within tight timelines without fully comprehending the challenges and limitations within the organisation.”

These are areas that McKean sees as key for IT partners to step in to provide a seamless and efficient process for clients and get ahead of the competition.

Specific technologies that are in demand for Synergy surround the continues growth of cloud-native technologies such as Microsoft Intune, that can streamline systems and asset management as well as improved visibility and automated device deployment for partners.

Further, communication and collaboration tools for the workplace such as Microsoft Teams continue to grow in demand, as businesses settle into the future of hybrid work.

Keeping abreast of customer needs is key for McKean in order to remain competitive.

“Technology partners should be looking to poll their customers and ensure that they’re providing value in the areas that they truly need and can operate in a way that’s able to adapt quickly to customer requirements,” he said.

“It’s important that partners are helping lead that conversation by putting the right people and ideas out in front and cutting back on unnecessary overhead in these engagements.”