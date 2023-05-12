Menu
Scott Morris leads Infoblox in A/NZ

Scott Morris leads Infoblox in A/NZ

Replaces Matthew Hanmer who departed in March.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments

Security platform vendor Infoblox has hired Scott Morris as its A/NZ managing director, replacing Matthew Hanmer who departed in March. 

Morris will be tasked with leading Infoblox’s sales team and its go-to-market strategy across the A/NZ region.

He joins Infoblox from Druva where he held the role of Vice President APAC and Japan, based in Singapore, but has now relocated back to Australia. 

“After 15 years of building and implementing sales growth strategies for global tech companies in Singapore, it’s great to be back on Australian soil, and bring home the rich insights and experiences from APAC,” Morris said.

“Infoblox is one of the few security solutions out there that provides unparalleled visibility and control over who and what connects to a network. An attractive value proposition to work for and one I didn’t want to miss.”

A veteran in the IT sector, Morris has over three decades of experience leading sales, technical, consulting, marketing, and management teams across SaaS security and data protection, broad enterprise IT infrastructure, virtualisation, and cloud computing. 

Prior to Druva, he also held senior roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Simplivity, and NetApp.

“Many A/NZ organisations are unaware of the serious cyber risks at the DNS level, and Australia has had a spate of recent high-profile attacks in this area. Our channel partners are carefully selected for their wealth of experience in understanding and servicing organisations’ network and security needs,” Infoblox vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan Paul Wilcox said. 

 “Together, Scott and his team will share their expertise in leveraging DNS to block threats earlier, and help Australian organisations protect their business and devices in today’s Work-From-Anywhere multi-cloud environments.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags infoblox

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 