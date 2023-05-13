Datacom searches for new Hawke’s Bay office

Focusing on growth in regions across New Zealand.

Hayden Mckee (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom is on the hunt for a new office space in Hastings to accommodate growth in the Hawke's Bay region.

The New Zealand-based IT services giant has focused its efforts on supporting regional growth and building local partnerships, with it aiming to act as a catalyst for success in regions across the country – Hawke’s Bay being one example.

In fact, in recent months, it has nearly doubled its investment in its local team, according to claims from Hayden Mckee, Datacom associate director growth enablement.

“We’ve invested in growing the team to ensure we have skilled people on the ground who can work alongside our local organisations to help them reach their potential,” he said.

“We’re really proud of the work we’re doing with local companies and now we’re on the hunt for a collaborative working space in Hastings where we can get together with our customers and partners in the community and accommodate our growing team."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Datacom’s investment in growing its local team is an indication of the strength of the region.



“It’s a real positive to see the country’s largest homegrown technology company making a commitment to our local companies,” she said.

“Having the right support and expertise on hand is an important advantage for any business and we would be excited to see them establish their new base in Hastings.”

Mckee is based in Hawke’s Bay and joined the team late last year after previously being the CEO of LANtech.

Further recent additions to the regional team include client director Kahl Olsen, lead consultant Anthony Gouder, team leader Aiden Bickers, programme manager Alex Mckee, principal consultant Diana Kirkland, full stack technical lead Alex White and engineer Lisa Skilton.



